Broadway’s Elsa to perform benefit concert in Tallahassee

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) - Caissie Levy, who originated the role of Elsa in the Disney Musical Frozen, will be performing a benefit concert at the Young Actor’s Theatre Friday evening.

“It never gets old. I can tell you that,” said Levy.

“It’s always emotional for me whenever I’m opening a new show. I kind of think I can’t believe I was this little girl from Canada that dreamed about moving to New York and being on Broadway, and now this is my community.”

Levy currently appears on Broadway in Tom Stoppard’s new play, Leopoldstadt, a New York Times Critics Pick. She has starred in eight Broadway productions where she originated the roles of Sheila in the Tony Award-winning revival of Hair and Molly in Ghost on the Great White Way and London’s West End.

The once shy child, now bonafide star, will bring her Tony and Grammy-nominated talent to Tallahassee.

“I’ve never sung there before. And I’ll be doing sort of a highlight reel of my career and a couple of my favorite other pop songs.”

The Friday night benefit concert at the Young Actors Theatre will support an upcoming project for local acting students.

“I just think those formative years when you’re becoming the person that you are, and you’re figuring out what you love - you get to be onstage, and you get to take these lessons and explore your personality through art. It is so important for kids, and these kinds of programs really change people’s lives,” said Levy.

The YAT program is proving that arts programs can change students’ lives. Mallory Greisl, 17, has performed in several YAT productions and starred as Elsa in their production of Frozen Jr.

“It’s played a big part in helping me realize what I want to do with my life and who I want to be and how I want to help people,” said Gresil.

“Even if it’s just taking them out of their stressful lives for just two hours.”

The proceeds from the benefit are going to a full-length feature film, Jonie & the Whale, written by Levy’s husband, David Reiser.

Reiser, a Tallahassee native, once walked the halls of the Young Actors Theatre before he headed to the Big Apple and also performed on Broadway.

The film will be executively produced by Levy and filmed in Tallahassee this summer.

Tickets for the January 20 benefit concerts are on sale now at www.youngactorstheatre.com.

