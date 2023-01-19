City Commission unanimously adopts Southside Action Plan

By Mike Rogers
Published: Jan. 18, 2023 at 7:19 PM EST|Updated: 7 minutes ago
TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) - The Tallahassee City Commission Wednesday unanimously adopted the Southside Action Plan to bring resources and investment to that area of the city.

What had started as a policy more than 20 years ago now entering a new stage prioritizing community-driven projects, and continued public and private investments in long-term capital projects, opening the door for more projects that will prove beneficial to the quality of life on the southside in the future.

Through this plan, public and private investments in the area will be supported and tracked as redevelopment comes along.

The projects and priorities are broken into a three-pronged approach: community drive, public and private investment projects.

Community-driven projects include beautification projects, community events--such as the Soul of the Southside Festival--neighborhood cleanups and more.

Public investment projects which consist of mainly long-term capital improvements include water and sewer infrastructure planning and construction, sidewalk construction, additional street lighting, Blueprint projects, Fire Station 17 development and more.

While private investments will go towards the rehabilitation of homes, commercial properties, infill of vacant lots and redevelopment projects of existing infrastructure.

Apalachee Ridge Neighborhood Association President Christic Henry said the improvements are much needed and with $300 million already pledged from Blueprint southside beautification she said the new plans will soon begin to transform the southside.

“We have to make sure that opportunity is integrated into the long-term planning process as well,” Henry said. “That we’re making sure southside businesses are being given priorities for business opportunities, being given priority for economic development opportunities and that they’re at the table, and it’s not at the end of the table, it’s at the front of the table.”

