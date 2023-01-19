Harris coming to Florida for Roe anniversary

(AP Photo/Manuel Balce Ceneta)
(AP Photo/Manuel Balce Ceneta)(Manuel Balce Ceneta | AP)
By News Service of Florida
Published: Jan. 19, 2023 at 11:21 AM EST|Updated: 11 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. - Vice President Kamala Harris will appear Sunday in Florida to mark the 50th anniversary of the Roe v. Wade Supreme Court ruling, White House Press Secretary Karine Jean-Pierre told reporters Wednesday.

While not providing details of the travel plans, Jean-Pierre said Harris will deliver “a major address” about reproductive care. “She will talk about what is at stake for millions of women across the country and most importantly the need for Congress to codify the protections of Roe into law,” Jean-Pierre said.

The U.S. Supreme Court reversed Roe v. Wade in June, allowing states to make decisions about abortion rights.

Gov. Ron DeSantis last year signed legislation that bars doctors in Florida from performing abortions after 15 weeks of pregnancy.

The Florida Supreme Court is considering a constitutional challenge to the law.

Copyright 2023 WCTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Blake Wilson (left) and Steve Cox (right) explore the incredible underwater world deep beneath...
Cave divers make ‘significant’ connection deep beneath the surface in Wakulla County
Sylvia Copeland is in custody and charged with second-degree murder, according to the Quincy...
64-year-old Quincy woman charged with second-degree murder
One Thomasville church is out of approximately $53,000 after officials discovered its secretary...
Church Secretary accused of stealing over $50,000 in church funds
Crash on I-10 east in Leon County
Crash on I-10 East backs up traffic in Leon County
Cleveland McNair is accused in the 2020 death of John Dees.
Tallahassee murder trial begins three years after killing

Latest News

Publix Chef Uri Lavine shows us how to make a pineapple ginger upside-down cake.
Publix Chef Uri Lavine makes Pineapple Ginger Upside-Down Cake
Thursday will bring warm weather with the chance for a few showers as well.
Rob's First Alert Forecast - Thursday, January 19
It was another step forward for sexual assault victims, as Florida Department of Law...
Online sexual assault kit tracker launches across Florida
Fariello was killed in June when a suspect crashed into his patrol car.
TPD remembers Officer Fariello after report shows officer crash fatalities increased in 2021