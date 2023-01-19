‘I thought I was going to die’: Survivor speaks after losing best friend in Seminole County shooting

31-year-old Princess Tolliver lost her life in the shooting and at this point, no one has been arrested.
By Madison Glaser
Published: Jan. 19, 2023 at 5:03 PM EST|Updated: 52 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) - A Tallahassee woman spoke out for the first time after surviving a shooting in Seminole County on MLK day.

The same shooting injured five others and claimed the life of an FSU employee.

The shooting happened just before 2:30 a.m. Monday morning, near the intersection of Rinehart Road and County Road 46A, near Sanford.

Law enforcement said two vehicles were involved.

Thirty-one-year-old Princess Tolliver lost her life in the shooting, and at this point, no one has been arrested.

There were several other people in the car with her, now trying to process that traumatic night.

Her best friend, Sherina Williams, said she remembers thinking she was going to die.

“Everybody was just laughing, having fun, dancing on the sprinter van,” said survivor Sherina Williams.

Tallahassee resident Sherina Williams described how a night of fun turned tragic.

“The next thing I know, we just heard a whole bunch of shots and they just never stopped,” Williams said.

Williams was one of six shot and injured in that van at that intersection in Sanford on Monday.

“I got shot right here in my upper arm right here, and I didn’t know. I had on a jean jacket, and I remember just feeling something warm,” Williams said.

Shanae Ham, a friend of Williams and Tolliver, said she woke up to several missed calls and immediately knew something was wrong.

“Why are they calling me like this? I knew something was wrong. In the midst of me calling her, I got a phone call from a person that I still to this day don’t know, and they said, ‘Hey Bella, I’m just calling to tell you I’m sorry,’” said Shanae Ham.

Ham soon found out her friend, Princess Tolliver, died of her injuries.

“I just lost it. At that moment, everything just went black. You know, I didn’t ask the who, what, when, where, or why. I was just trying to process what I’d just heard,” Ham said.

As Williams recovers, she hopes her best friend’s legacy will live on.

“I hope people remember her as being a positive person, the best auntie, sister in the world,” Williams said.

We reached out to SCSO for an update on the investigation, and at this time, all they say is that detectives are working diligently to get some answers, but they still have not caught the shooter.

Tolliver’s family plans to hold a balloon release this Saturday at the Walker Ford Community Center from 4 p.m. to 6:30 p.m.

Copyright 2023 WCTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Sylvia Copeland is in custody and charged with second-degree murder, according to the Quincy...
64-year-old Quincy woman charged with second-degree murder
Blake Wilson (left) and Steve Cox (right) explore the incredible underwater world deep beneath...
Cave divers make ‘significant’ connection deep beneath the surface in Wakulla County
One Thomasville church is out of approximately $53,000 after officials discovered its secretary...
Church Secretary accused of stealing over $50,000 in church funds
Crash on I-10 east in Leon County
Crash on I-10 East backs up traffic in Leon County
Cleveland McNair is accused in the 2020 death of John Dees.
Tallahassee murder trial begins three years after killing

Latest News

Joe West speaking at Wednesday's city commission meeting
Vet Events Tally reaches tentative agreement with city over Veterans Day Parade charge
Vet Events Tally reaches tentative agreement with city over Veterans Day Parade charge
‘I thought I was going to die’: Survivor speaks after losing best friend in Seminole County shooting
MGN
House proposes major voucher expansion