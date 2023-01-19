‘I thought I was going to die’: Survivor speaks after losing best friend in Seminole County shooting

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) - A Tallahassee woman spoke out for the first time after surviving a shooting in Seminole County on MLK day.

The same shooting injured five others and claimed the life of an FSU employee.

The shooting happened just before 2:30 a.m. Monday morning, near the intersection of Rinehart Road and County Road 46A, near Sanford.

Law enforcement said two vehicles were involved.

Thirty-one-year-old Princess Tolliver lost her life in the shooting, and at this point, no one has been arrested.

There were several other people in the car with her, now trying to process that traumatic night.

Her best friend, Sherina Williams, said she remembers thinking she was going to die.

“Everybody was just laughing, having fun, dancing on the sprinter van,” said survivor Sherina Williams.

Tallahassee resident Sherina Williams described how a night of fun turned tragic.

“The next thing I know, we just heard a whole bunch of shots and they just never stopped,” Williams said.

Williams was one of six shot and injured in that van at that intersection in Sanford on Monday.

“I got shot right here in my upper arm right here, and I didn’t know. I had on a jean jacket, and I remember just feeling something warm,” Williams said.

Shanae Ham, a friend of Williams and Tolliver, said she woke up to several missed calls and immediately knew something was wrong.

“Why are they calling me like this? I knew something was wrong. In the midst of me calling her, I got a phone call from a person that I still to this day don’t know, and they said, ‘Hey Bella, I’m just calling to tell you I’m sorry,’” said Shanae Ham.

Ham soon found out her friend, Princess Tolliver, died of her injuries.

“I just lost it. At that moment, everything just went black. You know, I didn’t ask the who, what, when, where, or why. I was just trying to process what I’d just heard,” Ham said.

As Williams recovers, she hopes her best friend’s legacy will live on.

“I hope people remember her as being a positive person, the best auntie, sister in the world,” Williams said.

We reached out to SCSO for an update on the investigation, and at this time, all they say is that detectives are working diligently to get some answers, but they still have not caught the shooter.

Tolliver’s family plans to hold a balloon release this Saturday at the Walker Ford Community Center from 4 p.m. to 6:30 p.m.

