Officer-involved shooting at Chipley Walmart, still under investigation

A suspect is hospitalized after officials say they were involved in an officer-involved shooting.
A suspect is hospitalized after officials say they were involved in an officer-involved shooting.(WJHG)
By WJHG Newsroom
Published: Jan. 18, 2023 at 7:37 PM EST|Updated: 2 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CHIPLEY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - A suspect is hospitalized after an officer-involved shooting that occurred at a Chipley Walmart on Wednesday, officials say.

According to a Facebook post with Washington County Sheriff’s Office, the suspect was transported to a local hospital, and a heavy presence of law enforcement is on scene and safe.

Chipley Police are the acting agency in the case.

We will continue to update you with more information as it becomes available.

Copyright 2023 WJHG. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Blake Wilson (left) and Steve Cox (right) explore the incredible underwater world deep beneath...
Cave divers make ‘significant’ connection deep beneath the surface in Wakulla County
Pinky’s Moving Service
Owner of ‘Pinky’s Moving Service’ facing fraud, larceny charges
One Thomasville church is out of approximately $53,000 after officials discovered its secretary...
Church Secretary accused of stealing over $50,000 in church funds
Christopher Rumph is charged in the death of Kelton Washington.
Tallahassee man accused of kidnapping, murder now on trial
Michael Anthony Baltimore, who appeared on "90 Day Fiance," has been arrested in Florida,...
Man from ‘90 Day Fiance’ on most wanted list arrested, US Marshals say

Latest News

More than a dozen employees from the Big Bend Hospice partnered with Ability First to build a...
Something Good - Jan. 18, 2023
The Tallahassee City Commission Wednesday unanimously adopted the Southside Action Plan to...
City Commission unanimously adopts Southside Action Plan
A new exhibit at the Carrabelle History Museum uses photos from past and present to unpack the...
New exhibit explores the remarkable history of Dog Island shipwrecks
Better rain chances are on the way starting this weekend. Chief Meteorologist Mike McCall has...
Mike’s First Alert Forecast - Wednesday, Jan. 18