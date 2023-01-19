Publix Chef Uri Lavine makes Pineapple Ginger Upside-Down Cake

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) - Publix Chef Uri Lavine shows us how to make a pineapple ginger upside-down cake.

Pineapple Ginger Upside Down Cake

Active Time - 20 minutes, Total Time - 1 hour, 20 minutes

(Makes 8 servings)

Ingredients:

…for topping

3/4 cup unsalted butter, divided

3/4 cup packed light brown sugar

Cooking spray

1 fresh pineapple

1/4 cup sake

…for batter

1 1/2 cups flour

1 1/2 teaspoons baking powder

1/2 teaspoon baking soda

1/4 teaspoon kosher salt

1 cup sugar

1 tablespoon vanilla extract

3 tablespoons crystallized ginger

2 large eggs

1/2 cup buttermilk, divided

Vanilla ice cream (optional)

Steps:

1. Prepare topping. Set 1/2 cup butter out to soften. Preheat oven to

375°F. Combine remaining 1/4 cup butter and brown sugar in small

saucepot; heat over medium 3–5 minutes, stirring constantly, until

butter is melted, and sugar is dissolved. Coat 9-inch round cake pan

with spray; pour butter mixture into pan and swirl to coat evenly.

2. Peel, core, and slice pineapple into 1/2-inch-slices. Layer pineapple

slices in single layer, in buttered cake pan, then drizzle with sake.

3. Prepare batter. Sift together flour, baking powder, baking soda, and

salt into medium bowl. Finely chop ginger; separate eggs for yolks

(reserve egg whites). Add remaining 1/2 cup softened butter and

sugar to bowl of stand mixer; cream until pale yellow and fluffy. Beat

in vanilla, ginger, and egg yolks until just blended. Beat in 1/3 flour

mixture until just incorporated, then 1/4 cup buttermilk. Repeat until

flour mixture and buttermilk are finished (do not overmix batter).

4. Beat egg whites to soft peaks in separate bowl; fold into batter. Top

pineapple with batter; smooth until evenly level. Bake 40–45 minutes

until toothpick inserted in center comes out clean. Remove cake from

oven and set aside 10 minutes to cool. Invert cake onto serving

platter; serve with vanilla ice cream (if desired).

Copyright 2023 WCTV. All rights reserved.