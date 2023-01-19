Publix Chef Uri Lavine makes Pineapple Ginger Upside-Down Cake
TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) - Publix Chef Uri Lavine shows us how to make a pineapple ginger upside-down cake.
Pineapple Ginger Upside Down Cake
Active Time - 20 minutes, Total Time - 1 hour, 20 minutes
(Makes 8 servings)
Ingredients:
…for topping
3/4 cup unsalted butter, divided
3/4 cup packed light brown sugar
Cooking spray
1 fresh pineapple
1/4 cup sake
…for batter
1 1/2 cups flour
1 1/2 teaspoons baking powder
1/2 teaspoon baking soda
1/4 teaspoon kosher salt
1 cup sugar
1 tablespoon vanilla extract
3 tablespoons crystallized ginger
2 large eggs
1/2 cup buttermilk, divided
Vanilla ice cream (optional)
Steps:
1. Prepare topping. Set 1/2 cup butter out to soften. Preheat oven to
375°F. Combine remaining 1/4 cup butter and brown sugar in small
saucepot; heat over medium 3–5 minutes, stirring constantly, until
butter is melted, and sugar is dissolved. Coat 9-inch round cake pan
with spray; pour butter mixture into pan and swirl to coat evenly.
2. Peel, core, and slice pineapple into 1/2-inch-slices. Layer pineapple
slices in single layer, in buttered cake pan, then drizzle with sake.
3. Prepare batter. Sift together flour, baking powder, baking soda, and
salt into medium bowl. Finely chop ginger; separate eggs for yolks
(reserve egg whites). Add remaining 1/2 cup softened butter and
sugar to bowl of stand mixer; cream until pale yellow and fluffy. Beat
in vanilla, ginger, and egg yolks until just blended. Beat in 1/3 flour
mixture until just incorporated, then 1/4 cup buttermilk. Repeat until
flour mixture and buttermilk are finished (do not overmix batter).
4. Beat egg whites to soft peaks in separate bowl; fold into batter. Top
pineapple with batter; smooth until evenly level. Bake 40–45 minutes
until toothpick inserted in center comes out clean. Remove cake from
oven and set aside 10 minutes to cool. Invert cake onto serving
platter; serve with vanilla ice cream (if desired).
