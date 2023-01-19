Something Good - Jan. 16, 2023

Arnold, who currently plays football for Alabama, promised long ago that he would give the janitor his college jersey.
By WCTV Staff
Updated: Jan. 16, 2023 at 9:11 PM EST
TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) - St. John Paul II Catholic High School graduate Terrion Arnold recently revisited his former high school to pay a custodian a visit.

During his Christmas break, he made good on that vow and posted a video to his Tik Tok page of him giving the janitor his college jersey.

