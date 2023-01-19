Something Good - Jan. 17, 2023

Cairo native Joyce Halstead recently retired from Southwest Georgia Technical College where she was a Vice President.
By WCTV Staff
Updated: Jan. 17, 2023 at 8:58 PM EST
THOMAS COUNTY, Fla. (WCTV) - Cairo native Joyce Halstead recently retired from Southwest Georgia Technical College where she was a Vice President.

Always active in the community, it wasn’t long before she found a way to keep busy.

Joyce decided to put together all her favorite recipes and created a cookbook. She has amassed a following of more than 20,000 people on her “Home with the Halsteads” Facebook page.

She posts videos of recipes along with gardening tips.

