Something Good - Jan. 18, 2023

GADSDEN COUNTY, Fla. (WCTV) - More than a dozen employees from Big Bend Hospice partnered with Ability First to build a wheelchair ramp for a resident in Gadsden County.

They built a two-level ramp with rails in less than three hours and got to see the resident try out her new ramp before they left. They said the “joy on her face” said it all.

Big Bend Hospice is doing service projects like this each month across the Big Bend to celebrate their 40th anniversary.

Copyright 2023 WCTV. All rights reserved.