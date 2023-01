TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) - Florida Fish and Wildlife rescued 10 manatees across the state so far in 2023.

One of those manatees that were rescued was a young manatee stranded near Perry and now being rehabbed at zoo Tampa.

FWC reports a few others have been rehabbed and released already, including one released in Fort Myers earlier this week.

