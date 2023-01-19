TPD remembers Officer Fariello after report shows officer crash fatalities increased in 2021

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) - 226 law enforcement officers died in the line of duty this past year.

One of them was TPD’s own Officer Christopher Fariello.

Fariello was killed in June when a suspect crashed into his patrol car. For his colleagues, the memory is still fresh.

“It’s just the worst feeling that you can imagine,” TPD captain Danielle Davis said. “It doesn’t matter if you served one day or 30 years. When someone’s life ends tragically, it affects all of us.”

A new report by the National Law Enforcement Officers Memorial Fund released Wednesday shows line-of-duty deaths are down dramatically. They declined by nearly 60% this past year.

“Most of that is due to COVID,” National Law Enforcement Officers Memorial Fund CEO Marcia Ferranto said. “So that’s sort of an outlier. If you take the COVID numbers out, we’re still down 14% from the prior year.”

Although overall deaths are down, crashes like the one that killed Fariello are up nearly 30%. The National Law Enforcement Officers Memorial Fund tracks officer deaths each year.

“204 men lost their lives,” Ferranto said. “22 women lost their lives in the line of duty. Of these 226 law enforcement officers, the average age was 44 years old. And the average number of children they left behind was two. These are real numbers. These are real stories. These are real people putting their lives on the line every day to keep us safe.”

Ferranto said the goal is to one day get that 226 down to zero.

A trial date has not yet been set for the man accused of killing Officer Fariello.

