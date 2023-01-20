23-year-old Wakulla man arrested for multiple counts of child pornography

Arrested for 10 counts of child pornography.
By Raghad Hamad
Published: Jan. 19, 2023 at 7:54 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
WAKULLA COUNTY, Fla. (WCTV) - The Wakulla County Sheriff’s Office arrested a man Friday for multiple counts of child pornography.

During the investigation, a cell phone was seized from Shawn Zachary Lollie, 23, for forensic extraction and analysis by the Florida Department of Law Enforcement Crime Lab.

WCSO found over 10 images of child pornography.

Lollie was arrested on January 13 for 10 counts of possession of computer child pornography.

