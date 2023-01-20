Dailey attends US Mayors Conference in DC

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) - Mayor John Dailey was in Washington DC Thursday to attend the annual United States Conference of Mayors.

Dailey said it provides the perfect opportunity to connect with mayors, not only across the state of Florida but from all over the country to talk about issues their communities are facing.

“It gives me the opportunity to set up meetings with the federal government to make sure I’m properly representing the issues facing Tallahassee and that our federal connections are in place,” Dailey said.

Dailey arrived in Washington DC around 8 a.m. Thursday and later in the day met with the United States Ambassador for Subnational Diplomacy, Nina Hachigan.

“We had a great discussion about international economic development and recruitment to Tallahassee compared to the resources that we have,” Dailey said. “Whether that’s the airport, the MagLab, our university system or innovation park.”

Dailey also met with the deputy secretary for the Department of Homeland Security to talk about the Transportation Security Administration, FEMA reimbursements and the ongoing process of installing the international facility at the airport and how customs will be implemented.

In talks with representatives from the Department of Energy, Dailey said he was able to tout Tallahassee holding the distinction of having the number one public utility in the nation and “all the amazing things we are doing and look forward to doing in partnerships with the federal government and un

Dailey also met with representatives from the Department of energy, boasting the city holding the distinction of being the number one public utility in the nation and “the amazing things we’re doing and look forward to doing in partnership with the federal government,” Dailey said.

To address housing issues and homelessness in the capital city, Dailey also met with representatives from the Department of Housing and Urban Development.

Friday he will attend a briefing at the White House with President Joe Biden and senior Whitehouse staff, along with colleagues from across the United States.

“The President and his team will have a presentation on those issues that are important to us,” Dailey said. “Everything from homelessness, housing, economic development and more.”

Copyright 2023 WCTV. All rights reserved.