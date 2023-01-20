Semi-truck rolls over on I-75 near Hamilton County

GENERIC: Florida Highway Patrol logo and crime scene tape.
GENERIC: Florida Highway Patrol logo and crime scene tape.(MGN)
By Raghad Hamad
Published: Jan. 19, 2023 at 7:52 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

HAMILTON COUNTY, Fla. (WCTV) - Florida Highway Patrol is investigating a single-car crash Thursday evening on I-75 (MM468).

The crash happened a little before 6 p.m. and involved a semi-truck loaded with food.

FHP said the semi-truck rolled over for an unknown reason blocking the right and center lanes. No other vehicles were involved.

One person was injured and transported to a hospital in Gainesville.

FHP is on the scene clearing the lanes. No further information was released.

Copyright 2023 WCTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Sylvia Copeland is in custody and charged with second-degree murder, according to the Quincy...
64-year-old Quincy woman charged with second-degree murder
Blake Wilson (left) and Steve Cox (right) explore the incredible underwater world deep beneath...
Cave divers make ‘significant’ connection deep beneath the surface in Wakulla County
One Thomasville church is out of approximately $53,000 after officials discovered its secretary...
Church Secretary accused of stealing over $50,000 in church funds
Crash on I-10 east in Leon County
Crash on I-10 East backs up traffic in Leon County
Cleveland McNair is accused in the 2020 death of John Dees.
Jury now deliberating in Tallahassee murder trial

Latest News

Valdosta Police investigating teen death as a homicide
Valdosta Police investigating teen death as a homicide
Generic and blurry police lights from a cruiser vehicle and car headlights behind yellow crime...
Update: Toddler dies after truck backs over her in Franklin County
Tallahassee Police Department rolls out pedestrian, bike safety enforcement plan
Tallahassee Police rolls out pedestrian, bike safety enforcement plan