Semi-truck rolls over on I-75 near Hamilton County
Published: Jan. 19, 2023 at 7:52 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
HAMILTON COUNTY, Fla. (WCTV) - Florida Highway Patrol is investigating a single-car crash Thursday evening on I-75 (MM468).
The crash happened a little before 6 p.m. and involved a semi-truck loaded with food.
FHP said the semi-truck rolled over for an unknown reason blocking the right and center lanes. No other vehicles were involved.
One person was injured and transported to a hospital in Gainesville.
FHP is on the scene clearing the lanes. No further information was released.
