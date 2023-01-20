Semi-truck rolls over on I-75 near Hamilton County

HAMILTON COUNTY, Fla. (WCTV) - Florida Highway Patrol is investigating a single-car crash Thursday evening on I-75 (MM468).

The crash happened a little before 6 p.m. and involved a semi-truck loaded with food.

FHP said the semi-truck rolled over for an unknown reason blocking the right and center lanes. No other vehicles were involved.

One person was injured and transported to a hospital in Gainesville.

FHP is on the scene clearing the lanes. No further information was released.

Copyright 2023 WCTV. All rights reserved.