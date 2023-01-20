Soggy streak looks to alleviate severe drought

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) - After nearly three months of ongoing severe drought, conditions finally look to be turning in our favor.

Dating back to the start of November in 2022, portions of the Big Bend and South Georgia have been under a severe drought. This, of course, is attributed to the lack of rainfall in the area. So just how much rain have we been missing out on?

Tallahassee recorded a mere 7.03 inches of rainfall for the months spanning from the beginning of September through the end of 2022. For reference, the average rainfall for this time period is 15.49 inches. This puts us just below the halfway mark compared to what we normally get.

Our neighbors to the west provide a great example of how consistent, soaking rains can alleviate drought conditions. At the start of December, a majority of the Florida Panhandle (west of the Big Bend) was under a severe drought. As of January 17th, the panhandle was completely excluded from the severe drought zone.

Hope is on the horizon. A good soaking is in store for this weekend and then again towards the middle of the work week next week. Here are the forecast rain totals over the next five days provided by the Weather Prediction Center:

WPC 5-Day Rainfall Forecast (WCTV)

As we look beyond the extent of our seven-day forecast, the Climate Prediction Center issues an 8-14 day precipitation outlook. This is subject to change, but it looks promising for the time being. Pictured below is the outlook for the days between January 27th to February 2nd:

The Climate Prediction Center's 8-14 day precipitation outlook (WCTV)

According to the Climate Prediction Center, the Big Bend and South Georgia is forecast to receive just slightly above our normal rainfall 8-14 days out from January 19th. A two-week streak of consistent rainfall is exactly what we need to help further alleviate the drought, and it would be great news for all our thirsty lawns, gardens, and greens out there!

We will continue to keep an eye out here at the First Alert Weather Center for any big rainfall events on the horizon. As always, stay up to date with the latest information on-air, online, and on your cell phones by downloading the WCTV First Alert Weather App.

Copyright 2023 WCTV. All rights reserved.