Soggy streak looks to alleviate severe drought

Drought monitor valid as of January 17, 2023.
Drought monitor valid as of January 17, 2023.(WCTV)
By Josh Green
Published: Jan. 20, 2023 at 11:01 AM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) - After nearly three months of ongoing severe drought, conditions finally look to be turning in our favor.

Dating back to the start of November in 2022, portions of the Big Bend and South Georgia have been under a severe drought. This, of course, is attributed to the lack of rainfall in the area. So just how much rain have we been missing out on?

Tallahassee recorded a mere 7.03 inches of rainfall for the months spanning from the beginning of September through the end of 2022. For reference, the average rainfall for this time period is 15.49 inches. This puts us just below the halfway mark compared to what we normally get.

Our neighbors to the west provide a great example of how consistent, soaking rains can alleviate drought conditions. At the start of December, a majority of the Florida Panhandle (west of the Big Bend) was under a severe drought. As of January 17th, the panhandle was completely excluded from the severe drought zone.

Hope is on the horizon. A good soaking is in store for this weekend and then again towards the middle of the work week next week. Here are the forecast rain totals over the next five days provided by the Weather Prediction Center:

WPC 5-Day Rainfall Forecast
WPC 5-Day Rainfall Forecast(WCTV)

As we look beyond the extent of our seven-day forecast, the Climate Prediction Center issues an 8-14 day precipitation outlook. This is subject to change, but it looks promising for the time being. Pictured below is the outlook for the days between January 27th to February 2nd:

The Climate Prediction Center's 8-14 day precipitation outlook
The Climate Prediction Center's 8-14 day precipitation outlook(WCTV)

According to the Climate Prediction Center, the Big Bend and South Georgia is forecast to receive just slightly above our normal rainfall 8-14 days out from January 19th. A two-week streak of consistent rainfall is exactly what we need to help further alleviate the drought, and it would be great news for all our thirsty lawns, gardens, and greens out there!

We will continue to keep an eye out here at the First Alert Weather Center for any big rainfall events on the horizon. As always, stay up to date with the latest information on-air, online, and on your cell phones by downloading the WCTV First Alert Weather App.

Copyright 2023 WCTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Sylvia Copeland is in custody and charged with second-degree murder, according to the Quincy...
64-year-old Quincy woman charged with second-degree murder
Thirty-one-year-old Princess Tolliver lost her life in the shooting and at this point, no one...
‘I thought I was going to die’: Survivor speaks after losing best friend in Seminole County shooting
Blake Wilson (left) and Steve Cox (right) explore the incredible underwater world deep beneath...
Cave divers make ‘significant’ connection deep beneath the surface in Wakulla County
Actor Alec Baldwin attends a news conference at United Nations headquarters, on Sept. 21, 2015....
Alec Baldwin to be charged with manslaughter in set shooting
FILE - In this Jan. 27, 2019, file photo, Democratic Sen. Kamala Harris, of California, waves...
Vice President Kamala Harris coming to Tallahassee

Latest News

Friday will bring clearer and cooler weather, with a soggy weekend ahead.
Rob’s First Alert Forecast - Friday, January 20
A slight cooldown is in store for tonight, with a pleasant Friday ahead.
Mike’s First Alert Forecast - Thursday, January 19
Thursday will bring warm weather with the chance for a few showers as well.
Rob’s First Alert Forecast - Thursday, January 19
Better rain chances are on the way starting this weekend. Chief Meteorologist Mike McCall has...
Mike’s First Alert Forecast - Wednesday, Jan. 18