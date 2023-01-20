‘This is just wow’: FAMU professor dedicates jingle to his mother and goes viral

By Madison Glaser
Published: Jan. 20, 2023 at 6:49 PM EST|Updated: 25 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) -The smooth vocals of a FAMU professor captured the attention of not only his students but thousands of TikTok viewers.

Dr. Jamal Brown is a FAMU professor in the College of Pharmacy and dedicated this lecture to his mom, who lived with type two diabetes until she passed.

One of his students recorded the now-viral moment.

Brown was born and raised here in Tallahassee.

Growing up, music was a major part of his life. All FAMU alums, his father and brother both played for Marching 100 and his mother played the piano.

He said it’s something he used growing up when he was having trouble remembering things for school and now he’s happy to be able to do that for his students.

Put a tune to difficult studies. Dr. Jamal Brown used his keyboard and his vocals to help his students memorize their lesson on diabetes.

“I decided at 4 a.m. on Tuesday and I thought let me just grab my daughter’s piano that I bought and put it in my trunk just in case.

He never imagined that a last-minute decision would net more than 60-thousand views.

“This is just wow,” said FAMU professor Dr. Jamal Brown.

Brown hopes the newfound platform can help spread awareness for a cause that hits near and dear to his heart.

“My mother was my first teacher of diabetes. She was the first person that I saw that talked about blood sugars and the need to be careful about eating different foods,” Brown said.

His mother, Jacquelyn Williams Brown died in 2019 and had battled diabetes brown’s whole life, battling type 2 at her passing.

“Diabetes from what I see now on the other side. When I look at her death and walk backward. Diabetes is the thing that starts other conditions that sometimes other patients have,” Brown said.

Now, Brown uses her death as an opportunity to educate his students.

“I want to make sure people know how to live and live right. If you talked to my mother, she was sharp as a whiz about any medication that she was taking. She knew everything she was doing and I’m just inspired,” Brown said.

Brown said he knows his mother is smiling down.

“I know that she’s smiling and I know that she’s happy to see me because she knew me when she was at FAMU, as a professor so to know I’m still at FAMU as a professor and we’re talking about things that really impact patient care and improve patients quality of life. I know she’s happy,” Brown said.

We asked Dr. Brown now if this was something that we could expect to see more of in the future and he said that he’s now considering starting a youtube channel so we’ll have to keep our eyes out for that.

Copyright 2023 WCTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Sylvia Copeland is in custody and charged with second-degree murder, according to the Quincy...
64-year-old Quincy woman charged with second-degree murder
Thirty-one-year-old Princess Tolliver lost her life in the shooting and at this point, no one...
‘I thought I was going to die’: Survivor speaks after losing best friend in Seminole County shooting
Blake Wilson (left) and Steve Cox (right) explore the incredible underwater world deep beneath...
Cave divers make ‘significant’ connection deep beneath the surface in Wakulla County
FILE - In this Jan. 27, 2019, file photo, Democratic Sen. Kamala Harris, of California, waves...
Vice President Kamala Harris coming to Tallahassee
Actor Alec Baldwin attends a news conference at United Nations headquarters, on Sept. 21, 2015....
Alec Baldwin to be charged with manslaughter in set shooting

Latest News

FAMU professor goes viral on Tiktok
FAMU professor goes viral on Tiktok
Christopher Rumph is charged in the death of Kelton Washington.
Tallahassee man will spend life in prison for 2018 kidnapping and murder
You will want to keep the umbrellas and raincoats handy this weekend.
Mike's First Alert Forecast - Friday, January 20
The Florida Department of Economic Opportunity released a report Friday that showed the...
Florida jobless rate down to 2.5 percent