Vice President Kamala Harris to travel to Tallahassee to speak at rally commemorating Roe v. Wade

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) - Vice President of the United States, Kamala Harris, will travel to Tallahassee on Sunday, January 22, to speak at a rally to commemorate the 50th anniversary of the Supreme Court’s Roe v. Wade decision.

A time and location have not been released, however, it’s likely she’ll attend Planned Parenthood’s “Rally in Tally” at the state capitol.

On Wednesday, White House Press Secretary Karine Jean-Pierre told reporters Harris will deliver a “major address” about reproductive care.

The U.S. Supreme Court reversed Roe v. Wade in June, allowing states to make decisions about abortion rights.

Last year, Governor DeSantis signed legislation that bars doctors in Florida from performing abortions after 15 weeks of pregnancy.

The Florida Supreme Court is considering a constitutional challenge to the law.

