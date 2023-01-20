Vice President Kamala Harris to travel to Tallahassee to speak at rally commemorating Roe v. Wade

FILE - Vice President Kamala Harris waits for the arrival of Ukrainian President Volodymyr...
FILE - Vice President Kamala Harris waits for the arrival of Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy to address a joint meeting of Congress on Capitol Hill in Washington, Dec. 21, 2022. (AP Photo/Carolyn Kaster, File)(Carolyn Kaster | AP)
By Raghad Hamad
Published: Jan. 19, 2023 at 8:18 PM EST|Updated: 37 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) - Vice President of the United States, Kamala Harris, will travel to Tallahassee on Sunday, January 22, to speak at a rally to commemorate the 50th anniversary of the Supreme Court’s Roe v. Wade decision.

A time and location have not been released, however, it’s likely she’ll attend Planned Parenthood’s “Rally in Tally” at the state capitol.

On Wednesday, White House Press Secretary Karine Jean-Pierre told reporters Harris will deliver a “major address” about reproductive care.

The U.S. Supreme Court reversed Roe v. Wade in June, allowing states to make decisions about abortion rights.

Last year, Governor DeSantis signed legislation that bars doctors in Florida from performing abortions after 15 weeks of pregnancy.

The Florida Supreme Court is considering a constitutional challenge to the law.

Copyright 2023 WCTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Sylvia Copeland is in custody and charged with second-degree murder, according to the Quincy...
64-year-old Quincy woman charged with second-degree murder
Blake Wilson (left) and Steve Cox (right) explore the incredible underwater world deep beneath...
Cave divers make ‘significant’ connection deep beneath the surface in Wakulla County
One Thomasville church is out of approximately $53,000 after officials discovered its secretary...
Church Secretary accused of stealing over $50,000 in church funds
Crash on I-10 east in Leon County
Crash on I-10 East backs up traffic in Leon County
Cleveland McNair is accused in the 2020 death of John Dees.
Jury now deliberating in Tallahassee murder trial

Latest News

The march will happen on Friday.
Republicans push abortion restrictions as March for Life rally comes to Washington D.C.
The march will happen on Friday.
Republicans push abortion restrictions as March for Life rally comes to Washington D.C.
Mayor John Dailey was in Washington DC Thursday to attend the annual United States Conference...
Dailey attends US Mayors Conference in DC
The Tallahassee City Commission Wednesday unanimously adopted the Southside Action Plan to...
City Commission unanimously adopts Southside Action Plan