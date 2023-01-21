Charles’ First Alert Forecast - Saturday, Jan. 21

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) - A few showers were already moving through the coastal and Southeast Big Bend counties Saturday morning. A developing storm system will push a warm front to the north from the Gulf of Mexico through the day into Saturday night. Rain chances will increase starting mid to late afternoon from the southwest to the northeast and will become likely during the evening and overnight hours. Highs Saturday will be in the 60s with a 50-50 chance of showers. Rain odds will be at 90% Saturday night with lows in the 50s.

A slim, but non-zero, risk of severe weather will be in place for Sunday across the Big Bend and South Georgia. The hazards of concern will be damaging wind gusts and an isolated tornado. Highs on Sunday will be in the mid to upper 70s. Rain chances will be at 80%.

There is a Marginal Risk (Level 1 of 5) of severe thunderstorms, starting before sunrise along the Panhandle coast. A line of storms will then move east from Sunday morning through early evening. Main threats: damaging gusts, a brief tornado, and heavy rain. #FLwx #GAwx #ALwx pic.twitter.com/dENBWRbSWc — NWS Tallahassee (@NWSTallahassee) January 21, 2023

The front will likely clear out Sunday night and leave the area with a mostly sunny sky Monday with high temperatures in the 60s and morning lows in the 40s.

A second storm system will approach the eastern U.S. by Tuesday night and bring rain chances back into the forecast. Lows Tuesday morning will be in the 40s with highs in the 70s with a 20% chance of a stray shower, but the rain chances will increase to 60% Wednesday with morning lows in the upper 50s and highs near 70. There’s also a slim chance of a thunderstorm or two on Wednesday.

The second system will pass by dawn Thursday and leave the area under a partly cloudy sky that day with a morning low in the 40s and a high in the 60s. We could see some more sunshine Friday with a morning low in the upper 30s and a high near 60.

