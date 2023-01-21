Former NFL player discharged from hospital after saving kids from drowning: Report

FILE - Cleveland Browns running back Peyton Hillis looks up in the fourth quarter of an NFL...
FILE - Cleveland Browns running back Peyton Hillis looks up in the fourth quarter of an NFL football game against the Indianapolis Colts on Sept. 18, 2011.(AP Photo/Michael Conroy)
By Patrick Stout and Jordan Gartner
Published: Jan. 21, 2023 at 5:06 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

PENSACOLA, Fla. (WOIO/Gray News) - Peyton Hillis, a former NFL running back, has been discharged from the hospital.

WOIO reports that Hillis’ girlfriend, Angela Cole, shared the update on social media saying, “God is so good! Peyton has been discharged from the hospital.”

Hillis, 36, was first hospitalized in critical condition on Jan. 5 after saving his kids from drowning in the ocean near Pensacola Beach, according to reports.

Last week, family members shared that Hillis’ condition was improving and he was taken off a ventilator, KCTV reported.

On Friday, Cole’s social media post also thanked the hospital staff for their care saying, “To Baptist Hospital in Pensacola: Thank you from the bottom of my heart. The amount of love and gratitude I have for the incredible team that took care of Peyton is indescribable.”

Hillis grew up in Conway, Arkansas. He played for the Arkansas Razorbacks from 2004 to 2007.

The Denver Broncos drafted Hillis in the 2008 NFL Draft. He played eight seasons with teams that included the Cleveland Browns, Kansas City Chiefs and New York Giants.

Hillis rushed for nearly 1,200 yards with the Cleveland Browns in 2010.

Copyright 2023 WOIO via Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Fatal Crash in Tallahassee
Three dead after head-on collision in Leon County
File - police lights
Tallahassee Police investigating Wells Fargo Bank robbery
Thirty-one-year-old Princess Tolliver lost her life in the shooting and at this point, no one...
‘I thought I was going to die’: Survivor speaks after losing best friend in Seminole County shooting
FILE - In this Jan. 27, 2019, file photo, Democratic Sen. Kamala Harris, of California, waves...
Vice President Kamala Harris coming to Tallahassee
Brown hopes the newfound platform can help spread awareness for a cause that hits near and dear...
‘This is just wow’: FAMU professor dedicates jingle to his mother and goes viral

Latest News

FILE - White House chief of staff Ron Klain walks to the South Lawn of the White House to...
Top Biden aide Ron Klain expected to soon leave White House
Memphis police say a woman was walking with security to her car when she was attacked at a...
Police: Woman attacked while walking with security to her car at Kroger grocery store
VP Harris arrives in Tallahassee
Vice President Kamala Harris arrives in Tallahassee ahead of Sunday speech
FILE - Jeremy Renner arrives at the premiere of "Avengers: Endgame" at the Los Angeles...
Jeremy Renner says he broke 30-plus bones in snowplow mishap