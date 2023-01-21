Report: Alec Baldwin wants to finish ‘Rust’ despite facing involuntary manslaughter charges

Despite facing involuntary manslaughter charges, actor/producer Alec Baldwin reportedly wants...
Despite facing involuntary manslaughter charges, actor/producer Alec Baldwin reportedly wants to finish "Rust."(Santa Fe County Sheriff's Office via CNN)
By CNN Newsource Staff
Published: Jan. 20, 2023 at 9:59 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(CNN) - Alec Baldwin reportedly intends to finish producing the movie “Rust.”

The project was halted after the 2021 shooting of cinematographer Halyna Hutchins on the set.

Her death launched intense scrutiny of what happened when Baldwin pulled the trigger on a gun that was supposed to be loaded with blanks.

Hutchins’ family filed a wrongful death lawsuit against Baldwin.

When that suit was settled, family members released a statement saying they believe the death was a “terrible accident.”

However, the family issued a new statement when prosecutors announced Thursday that they intended to file involuntary manslaughter charges against Baldwin and armorer Hanna Reed.

The family said the charges were warranted and supported by an independent investigation they carried out.

Copyright 2023 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Thirty-one-year-old Princess Tolliver lost her life in the shooting and at this point, no one...
‘I thought I was going to die’: Survivor speaks after losing best friend in Seminole County shooting
Sylvia Copeland is in custody and charged with second-degree murder, according to the Quincy...
64-year-old Quincy woman charged with second-degree murder
FILE - In this Jan. 27, 2019, file photo, Democratic Sen. Kamala Harris, of California, waves...
Vice President Kamala Harris coming to Tallahassee
Blake Wilson (left) and Steve Cox (right) explore the incredible underwater world deep beneath...
Cave divers make ‘significant’ connection deep beneath the surface in Wakulla County
Arrested for 10 counts of child pornography.
23-year-old Wakulla man arrested for multiple counts of child pornography

Latest News

Judge OK’s trial for Illinois paramedics in patient’s death
Kentucky police says 24-year-old Rigoberto Vasquez-Barradas has been charged after a domestic...
Police: Man arrested for fetal homicide after woman suffers miscarriage in assault
President Joe Biden speaks in the East Room of the White House to mayors who are attending the...
White House to McCarthy: No negotiations on debt limit
The 2023 tax season might look a little different this year, experts say.
Taxpayers could experience ‘refund shock’ due to certain credit changes this year, expert says