Tallahassee Police investigating Wells Fargo Bank robbery

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) - The Tallahassee Police department was investigating a bank robbery Saturday morning on 3121 Mahan Dr.

Officers responded to the Wells Fargo around 9:12 a.m., according to TPD.

An adult individual allegedly walked into the bank and approached a teller as if they were making a transaction. The suspect then declared it was a robbery, and left the bank with an undisclosed amount of money.

An alarm was set off, according to officials. As officers arrived, a call then came in that confirmed a robbery had taken place.

There were no injuries and no arrests as of this update, according to TPD.

This is an active scene and an open investigation.

