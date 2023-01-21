Taxpayers could experience ‘refund shock’ due to certain credit changes this year, expert says

The 2023 tax season might look a little different for some taxpayers due to certain credit changes. (Source: KKTV)
By Aleah Burggraff and Jordan Gartner
Published: Jan. 20, 2023 at 8:02 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KKTV/Gray News) - A tax preparer in Colorado says this tax season might look a little different for taxpayers than in recent years.

“Taxpayers are going to experience something called refund shock,” David Fruh, with Jackson Hewitt Tax Service, said.

Fruh told KKTV that refund shock is going to be a product of two things: no more stimulus money for a recovery rebate credit and a lot of tax credits have reverted back to pre-pandemic levels.

“We had a recovery rebate credit, which was good for $600, $1,200, or $1,400 per individual. But this year that’s gone,” Fruh said.

Fruh explained that some of the tax credits families were granted over the last couple of years are also changing this year.

“The child tax credit, which was good for $3,600 last year, has changed to $2,000 per qualifying child. Also, the Dependent Care Credit, which was good up to $8,000 last year, is back down to $1,221 this year,” Fruh said.

According to Fruh, the team will be assisting those taxpayers with any of their refund questions.

“I think taxpayers should prepare for their tax returns to look more like 2018 and 2019,” Fruh said.

Tax Day is April 18, when individual income tax returns are due to be submitted to the federal government, according to the Internal Revenue Service.

Fruh also urged taxpayers to look out for possible scams during the upcoming tax season.

“You should file as soon as possible to avoid identity theft,” Fruh said. “Identity theft is an increasing problem with the IRS, and the sooner you file, the greater the chances that you will not experience it.”

Additionally, the IRS said it will never ask for personal information through email or contact a taxpayer through social media.

If you owe money to the IRS, the agency said it would contact you through the mail.

Copyright 2023 KKTV via Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Thirty-one-year-old Princess Tolliver lost her life in the shooting and at this point, no one...
‘I thought I was going to die’: Survivor speaks after losing best friend in Seminole County shooting
Sylvia Copeland is in custody and charged with second-degree murder, according to the Quincy...
64-year-old Quincy woman charged with second-degree murder
FILE - In this Jan. 27, 2019, file photo, Democratic Sen. Kamala Harris, of California, waves...
Vice President Kamala Harris coming to Tallahassee
Blake Wilson (left) and Steve Cox (right) explore the incredible underwater world deep beneath...
Cave divers make ‘significant’ connection deep beneath the surface in Wakulla County
Arrested for 10 counts of child pornography.
23-year-old Wakulla man arrested for multiple counts of child pornography

Latest News

Kentucky police says 24-year-old Rigoberto Vasquez-Barradas has been charged after a domestic...
Police: Man arrested for fetal homicide after woman suffers miscarriage in assault
Judge OK’s trial for Illinois paramedics in patient’s death
President Joe Biden speaks in the East Room of the White House to mayors who are attending the...
White House to McCarthy: No negotiations on debt limit
People pay their respects at the scene where a helicopter crashed into civil infrastructure on...
Russia claims progress in eastern Ukraine; Kyiv craves tanks