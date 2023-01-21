Three dead after head-on collision in Leon County

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) - Three people are dead after a head-on collision in Leon County.

Florida Highway Patrol said it happened around 7 p.m. near Balkins Road and Capital Circle Southwest.

FHP said two SUV’s were involved. One crossed over into the opposite lane and hit the other SUV head-on.

FHP said both drivers died in the crash as well as the passenger in the SUVE that was hit.

At this time, the road in that area is closed while law enforcement clears the scene.

