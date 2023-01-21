Vice President Kamala Harris arrives in Tallahassee ahead of Sunday speech

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) - Vice President Kamala Harris touched down at Tallahassee International Airport on a rainy Saturday afternoon, ahead of her anticipated speech on Sunday which marks the 50th anniversary of the Roe v. Wade decision.

The Vice President is expected to speak at the Moon on E. Lafayette Street late Sunday morning.

Details have been scarce thus far, but there are several pro-abortion events planned in the Capital City, including the Rally in Tally.

WCTV will have live team coverage of the visit and the events scheduled for Sunday. It all starts on the Good Morning Show at 7 a.m.

