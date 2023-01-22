Cauzican Pet care introduces two dogs up for adoption

By Jaclyn Harold
Published: Jan. 22, 2023 at 11:29 AM EST|Updated: 37 minutes ago
TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) - Roxy with Cauzican Pet care introduced two dogs, Champ and Skippy who are both up for adoption.

Roxy says both dogs were taken in together after their owner passed away. Due to them being bonded, she says ideally they would be adopted together. Both dogs are said to be good with other dogs and cats, however, Champ would do best in a home without children.

Copyright 2023 WCTV. All rights reserved.

