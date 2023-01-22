Morgan’s dog training shares tips on leashing

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) - Morgan Fox, owner of Morgan’s dog training stopped by WCTV to share helpful tips on the proper leashes for your dogs.

Fox says while retractable leashes seem to be the easier option for many, it may be teaching your pets unhealthy pulling habits.

Instead, Morgan says she suggests a 4-6ft leash and then going longer if necessary. With that standard leash she says you can not only control how far your dogs travel, but you can also subconsciously teach them that when they feel the pressure from the length of the leash end, they know to let up in order to get more leeway.

Copyright 2023 WCTV. All rights reserved.