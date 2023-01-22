One pedestrian killed in DUI crash in Leon County

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) - The Florida Highway Patrol was investigating a fatal crash Saturday evening that left one pedestrian dead.

A vehicle was traveling north on U.S. Highway 27 around 8:13 p.m. in the area of Session Road.

While traveling through the intersection of U.S. 27 and Sessions Road with the traffic light green, a woman attempted to cross in a marked crosswalk and walked in the path of the vehicle.

The vehicle was unable to avoid the pedestrian and hit them, according to FHP. The driver continued driving on U.S. 27 and fled the scene.

During the investigation, the vehicle’s driver was arrested for DUI manslaughter and leaving the scene of a crash causing death.

