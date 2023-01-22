Organizers discuss VP visit, rallies ahead of Roe v. Wade anniversary

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) -Advocates all over the country marked the 50th anniversary of the landmark Roe V Wade decision.

Here in the sunshine state, thousands are expected to attend rallies in support of abortion access.

Leon County Democratic Chair Ryan Ray said he believes that this decision signifies Florida will be a priority in 2024.

Sources tell WCTV, Harris is likely going to attend the “Rally in Tally” event which is taking place at the State Capitol.

She’s expected to emphasize the importance of protecting what advocates said should be a woman’s right to choose.

Florida landed in the national spotlight last April when Governor Ron Desantis signed into law a 15-week abortion ban.

Just a few months later in June, the Supreme Court overturned Roe sending the matter back to the state level.

Vice President Kamala Harris is expected to make remarks in a high-profile visit to The Moon on East Lafayette Street on Sunday, just about a mile away from the Capitol.

Ray believed the Vice President’s visit helped drive home that the fight will continue.

“I know that for me it’s a great source of hope and optimism for here in Florida and Tallahassee and to let everyone know that our fights here in Florida aren’t just here, they’re fights across the entire country and the black community and halls of power are definitely paying attention to what’s going on here,” said Leon County Democratic Chair Ryan Ray.

Ray adding he believed the visit is just the start of new energy in the fight for women’s rights.

WCTV reached out to Governor DeSantis’s office for comment on harris’s decision to come to the Capital City and has not heard back.

Chauntee Howard with the advocacy group, Melanin Mother’s Meet said that Harris’s visit served as a reminder of what she feels is at stake, protection for women’s healthcare.

Howard said black Floridians are actually 3 to 4 times more likely to experience a pregnancy-related death and she said lower-income black Floridians have an even higher unintended pregnancy rate due to access and barriers in healthcare.

With Florida’s current abortion ban after 15 weeks, Howard said those who are already struggling are less likely able to travel to seek alternatives.

She said having Harris in Tallahassee is huge for the black, brown and indigenous communities.

“Her arrival gives hope to organizations like my own where we are hoping the White House will continue to uplift the voices of marginalized communities where those impacts that relate to abortion bans are felt the most,” said Melanin Mother’s Meet advocate Chauntee Howard.

Howard said she is advocating for affordable healthcare, access to reproductive healthcare, and bodily autonomy.

Copyright 2023 WCTV. All rights reserved.