Four Oath Keepers convicted of Jan. 6 seditious conspiracy

FILE - Members of the Oath Keepers extremist group stand on the East Front of the U.S. Capitol...
FILE - Members of the Oath Keepers extremist group stand on the East Front of the U.S. Capitol on Jan. 6, 2021, in Washington. The Capitol riot was the culmination of weeks of preparation and a moment of triumph for the Oath Keepers, federal prosecutor Louis Manzo said Jan. 18, 2023, in closing arguments in the second seditious conspiracy trial against members of the far-right extremist group. The defendants facing jurors in the latest trial are Joseph Hackett, Roberto Minuta, David Moerschel, and Edward Vallejo.(Manuel Balce Ceneta | AP Photo/Manuel Balce Ceneta, File)
By The Associated Press and MICHAEL KUNZELMAN and ALANNA DURKIN RICHER
Published: Jan. 23, 2023 at 2:45 PM EST|Updated: 5 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WASHINGTON (AP) — Four members of the Oath Keepers were convicted Monday of seditious conspiracy in the Jan. 6, 2021 Capitol attack in the second major trial of far-right extremists accused of plotting to forcibly keep President Donald Trump in power.

The verdict against Joseph Hackett of Sarasota, Florida; Roberto Minuta of Prosper, Texas; David Moerschel of Punta Gorda, Florida; and Edward Vallejo of Phoenix, comes weeks after a different jury convicted the group’s leader, Stewart Rhodes, in the mob’s attack that halted the certification of President Joe Biden’s electoral victory.

It’s another major victory for the Justice Department, which is also trying to secure sedition convictions against the former leader of the Proud Boys and four associates. The trial against Enrique Tarrio and his lieutenants opened earlier this month in Washington and is expected to last several weeks.

They are some of the most serious cases brought so far in the sweeping Jan. 6 investigation, which continues to grow two years after the riot. The Justice Department has brought nearly 1,000 cases and the tally increases by the week.

Defense attorneys sought to downplay violent messages as mere bluster and said the Oath Keepers came to Washington to provide security at events before the riot. They seized on prosecutors’ lack of evidence that the Oath Keepers had an explicit plan to storm the Capitol before Jan. 6 and told jurors that the extremists who attacked the Capitol acted spontaneously like thousands of other rioters.

____

Richer reported from Boston.

Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Pedestrian crash (gfx)
One pedestrian killed in DUI crash in Leon County
Rain chances will be high on Sunday along with a slim threat of stronger thunderstorms....
Charles’ First Alert Forecast - Sunday, Jan. 22
VP Harris arrives in Tallahassee
Vice President Kamala Harris arrives in Tallahassee ahead of Sunday speech
Bank robbery on 3121 Mahan Dr in Tallahassee.
Tallahassee Police investigating Wells Fargo Bank robbery
Daytona Beach police said a woman is in custody after shooting her terminally ill husband at a...
Woman fatally shoots dying husband at hospital, police say

Latest News

Andrew Stern, 28, was arrested on Monday and charged with illegal gambling, possession of a...
Man controlled illegal gambling facility while in prison, police say
Tennessee officials said nine puppies were found in a cooler behind the Linden Firehall.
9 puppies found abandoned in cooler with closed lid, sheriff says
Many women underestimate breast density as a risk factor for breast cancer, study shows.
Many women underestimate breast density as a risk factor for breast cancer, study shows
FILE - Alex Murdaugh appears in a mug shot. The former attorney is facing a double murder trial.
EXPLAINER: Alex Murdaugh goes on trial in 2021 killings of wife, son