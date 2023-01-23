NWS to survey storm damage in Wakulla and Cook Counties for possible tornado

By WCTV Staff
Published: Jan. 23, 2023 at 9:05 AM EST|Updated: 26 minutes ago
WAKULLA COUNTY, Fla. (WCTV) - Meteorologists with the National Weather Service in Tallahassee are set to survey the damage left behind by two different lines of storms on Sunday.

The first line pushed through the Big Bend Sunday around 12:30 p.m., damaging Northeast Wakulla County near Woodville and Wakulla Springs. According to storm reports and viewer photos, multiple trees were snapped over and debris laying around. Talquin Electric reported over 1,700 customers were without power because of the damage.

The second line pushed across the entire WCTV viewing area a little after 5 p.m. Sunday causing damage across South Georgia. During the storm, the National Weather Service issued a Tornado Warning for parts of Colquitt, Cook, and Barrien Counties. An Emergency Manager in Cook County reports “heavy damage” in the Kent Thomas and Bear Creek subdivisions in Adel. A great deal of damage was also reported from Highway 41 in Adel to the Berrien County line.

As of Monday morning, it was not immediately clear what time the meteorologists would head out to survey the damage.

The storm damage also brought back scary memories for those in Cook County. Sunday marked exactly six years since a deadly tornado outbreak in South Georgia on January 22, 2017. In all, 16 people lost their lives to that storm system. Seven were in a mobile home park in Adel.

