Tallahassee Police Department investigating weekend shooting on Dixie Drive

By WCTV Staff
Published: Jan. 23, 2023 at 12:16 PM EST|Updated: 20 minutes ago
TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) - One person was injured by gunfire in Tallahassee Saturday night, according to police.

Officers responded to Oakcrest Apartments, located at 110 Dixie Drive, just before 7 p.m.

When officers arrived, they discovered an adult male victim suffering from multiple gunshot wounds, including his thigh, calf, foot, and hand.

The shooting occurred in the apartment complex’s parking lot when an unknown individual began firing toward the victim as he stood outside.

The victim was transported to the hospital, where his injuries were determined to be non-life-threatening.

Police said no arrests have been made, and the investigation remains active.

