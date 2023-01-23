Tallahassee woman sentenced to 15 years in murder-for-hire plot

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) - A Tallahassee woman has learned her sentence, five months after a federal jury convicted her in a murder-for-hire plot against her ex-husband.

Gretchen Buselli was sentenced to 15 years in prison Monday afternoon, bringing a close to a case that began back in September 2021, when she was arrested after federal agents say she agreed to pay a hitman $25,000 to kill her ex-husband. The hitman was actually an undercover FBI agent.

Buselli dropped a black bag at a designated seat in the Cascades Park amphitheater with a $5000 down payment inside and then agreed to pay the remaining $20,000 once the job was complete, according to court documents.

She was given the maximum sentence on the charges.

WCTV’s Savannah Kelley was inside the courtroom and will have more on Eyewitness News at 6 and 11.

Copyright 2023 WCTV. All rights reserved.