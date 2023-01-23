Tallahassee woman sentenced to 15 years in murder-for-hire plot

Federal agents say she agreed to pay a hitman $25,000 to kill her ex-husband.
Gretchen Buselli, facing federal murder for hire charges
Gretchen Buselli, facing federal murder for hire charges(WCTV)
Jan. 23, 2023
TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) - A Tallahassee woman has learned her sentence, five months after a federal jury convicted her in a murder-for-hire plot against her ex-husband.

Gretchen Buselli was sentenced to 15 years in prison Monday afternoon, bringing a close to a case that began back in September 2021, when she was arrested after federal agents say she agreed to pay a hitman $25,000 to kill her ex-husband. The hitman was actually an undercover FBI agent.

Buselli dropped a black bag at a designated seat in the Cascades Park amphitheater with a $5000 down payment inside and then agreed to pay the remaining $20,000 once the job was complete, according to court documents.

She was given the maximum sentence on the charges.

