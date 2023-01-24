Activist fatally shot at site of Atlanta police training facility was FSU grad

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) - The person who was shot and killed after firing at a Georgia State Trooper last week had ties to Tallahassee, WCTV has learned.

26-year-old Manuel Esteban Paez Teran attended FSU’s Panama Campus from 2016 to 2019, then attended school in Tallahassee from January 2020 to April 2021. Teran later graduated in December 2021 with a B.S. in Psychology, according to a university spokesperson.

Police officers and troopers were clearing campsites near the site of a controversial police training facility when the shooting happened.

According to affiliate Atlanta News First, police said someone disobeyed verbal commands, then opened fire on the officers and troopers. The alleged shooter, later identified as Manuel Teran, was then shot by law enforcement and died at the scene.

On Friday, the Georgia Bureau of Investigation released an update, confirming a Smith & Wesson M&P Shield 9mm was found in Teran’s possession and had been purchased legally. GBI said ballistics confirmed the bullet taken from the injured trooper’s wound matched the gun.

Activists and organizers have called for the release of unedited body camera footage of the shooting. According to a press release from GBI, “the officers who were near the incident at the time of the shooting were not wearing body-worn cameras. Although the shooting is not captured on bodycam, there is bodycam footage of the aftermath.” GBI added the investigation is ongoing.

