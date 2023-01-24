Death warrant signed in 1990 Tallahassee murder

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) - Florida’s governor signed a death warrant Monday for Donald Dillbeck, who was convicted of one of Tallahassee’s most shocking murders.

Dillbeck was sentenced to death for the 1990 murder of Faye Vann. Court records show Dillbeck stabbed Vann in the parking lot of the Tallahassee Mall and stole her car. Tallahassee Police would soon discover Dillbeck was already serving a life sentence for the murder of a Lee County Sheriff’s Deputy and had escaped from a prison work detail in Quincy.

Dillbeck has been on death row for more than 30 years. His execution is now set for February 23rd at 6 p.m.

“I do believe justice is being served, and this is the ultimate form of justice for those victims and our community,” State Attorney Jack Campbell said.

This is the first death warrant signed in a Leon County case since Campbell took office. He says they are working closely with the Attorney General’s Office and preparing for what he expects will be a “flurry of filings in the coming days.”

Defense attorney Baya Harrison has been Dillbeck’s lawyer for the past decade.

“I will continue to represent Mr. Dillbeck until we are able to set aside that death sentence or he is executed,” Harrison said.

“We are aware of the execution date. Between now and then, we’re going to give it everything we’ve got,” Harrison said. “That’s all we can do is keep fighting.”

Attorneys tell us they have an initial case management hearing in a Leon County courtroom Wednesday afternoon.

