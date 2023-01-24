Lauren Hayman of Chaires Elementary School awarded WCTV and Envision Credit Union “Teacher of the Month”

Chaires Elementary teacher Lauren Hayman can feel the love from her students after she earned...
Chaires Elementary teacher Lauren Hayman can feel the love from her students after she earned teacher of the month honors.(WCTV)
By WCTV Staff
Published: Jan. 24, 2023 at 9:01 AM EST|Updated: 8 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) - Lauren Hayman was thrilled to learn she is the latest winner of the WCTV and Envision Credit Union Teacher of the Month award.

The first grade teacher has been in the business for almost twenty years, and has spent almost half of that time at Chaires Elementary School in Leon County.

Her class burst out in applause after Hayman learned she had won the award.

She was nominated for her kindness and her ability to unlock student potential inside the classroom.

She also raises hundreds of dollars each year to make sure each of her students can buy books at the book fair.

Hayman said the recognition was nice, but she does it all for the kids.

“It’s not for the recognition or the money, we know that in education, but we put our whole heart and soul into it,” she said.

“So just to see other people see what I’m doing and are appreciative of it, it makes me really happy! I’m glad.”

Her students ran up for a giant group hug after the ceremony, showing just how much they love her.

Copyright 2023 WCTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Gretchen Buselli, facing federal murder for hire charges
Tallahassee woman sentenced to 15 years in murder-for-hire plot
Pedestrian crash (gfx)
One pedestrian killed in DUI crash in Leon County
Talquin Electric crews working to restore power on Sunday, January 22, 2023 after storm damage.
Confirmed tornadoes hit Wakulla, Cook counties Sunday
Archaeologists say the discovery provides "another glimpse into the life of ancient Egyptians."...
Mummified crocodiles discovered in Egyptian tomb
Tallahassee Police Department investigating weekend shooting on Dixie Drive

Latest News

Kelvice Lawrence-Laing celebrates her Teacher of the Month award with her excited 4th grade...
Kelvice Lawrence-Laing of Apalachee Elementary School awarded WCTV and Envision Credit Union “Teacher of the Month”
Godby High School
‘I left work immediately to get my baby’: Parents at Godby High School worried about student safety
Students head to school in Leon County
Slow down: Speed limits dropping from 20 mph to 15 mph in many Leon County school zones
Witness calls college surveys ‘highly problematic’