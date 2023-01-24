Lauren Hayman of Chaires Elementary School awarded WCTV and Envision Credit Union “Teacher of the Month”

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) - Lauren Hayman was thrilled to learn she is the latest winner of the WCTV and Envision Credit Union Teacher of the Month award.

The first grade teacher has been in the business for almost twenty years, and has spent almost half of that time at Chaires Elementary School in Leon County.

Her class burst out in applause after Hayman learned she had won the award.

She was nominated for her kindness and her ability to unlock student potential inside the classroom.

She also raises hundreds of dollars each year to make sure each of her students can buy books at the book fair.

Hayman said the recognition was nice, but she does it all for the kids.

“It’s not for the recognition or the money, we know that in education, but we put our whole heart and soul into it,” she said.

“So just to see other people see what I’m doing and are appreciative of it, it makes me really happy! I’m glad.”

Her students ran up for a giant group hug after the ceremony, showing just how much they love her.

