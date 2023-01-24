Mike’s First Alert Forecast - Tuesday, Jan. 24

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) -There is a threat for strong to possibly severe storms in our area from Wednesday morning into early afternoon.

We had a chilly morning, then a pleasant afternoon with temps in the 60s, along with a mix of clouds and sun. Tonight will be mostly cloudy and mild, with increasing southeasterly breezes and lows near 60. Only a couple of isolated showers are possible this evening.

An approaching cold front will push a line of showers and storms through south Georgia and the Florida Big Bend, approximately around sunrise over western areas, and departing our eastern counties by mid-afternoon. There is a Slight Risk (2 out of 5) for severe storms, with a chance for a few tornadoes and/or damaging winds with the strongest storms.

Drier and cooler air returns by Wednesday night and will stick around through Saturday. Friday morning will see lows dropping into the mid-30s, and then Saturday morning will see a risk of widespread frost and a light freeze, as lows drop to near 30.

A chance of showers returns by Sunday night into Monday.

