Publix Chef Sergio Endara makes Kitchen Sink Brownie Bars
TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) - Publix Chef Sergio Endara shows us how to make kitchen sink brownie bars.
Kitchen Sink Brownie Bars
Active Time - 20 minutes, Total Time - about 3 hours
(Makes 16 servings)
Ingredients:
1/3 cup unsalted butter
Nonstick aluminum foil
1/4 cup water
1 large egg
1 (18.75 oz) box chocolate supreme premium brownie mix
3/4 cup toasted finely chopped pecans
3/4 cup mini pretzels
3/4 cup puffed rice cereal
3/4 cup mini marshmallows
1/2 cup unsweetened vanilla almondmilk
1 1/4 cups mini semisweet chocolate morsels
Steps:
1. Melt butter (do not boil); set aside to cool to room temperature.
Preheat oven to 325°F. Line 9-inch square baking dish with foil (let foil
overlap edges for easier removal later). Combine in large bowl: water,
egg, and melted butter until blended. Add brownie mix and chocolate
syrup until well blended.
2. Combine in medium bowl: pecans, pretzels, rice cereal, and mini
marshmallows until blended. Stir in one-half pecan mixture (about 2
cups) into brownie batter until blended. Transfer brownie batter to
prepared baking dish.
3. Bake 45–50 minutes (do not overbake; center may appear
undercooked, but brownies will firm up as they cool). Remove from oven
and set aside 30 minutes to cool.
4. Meanwhile, add almondmilk to medium, microwave-safe bowl;
microwave on HIGH 1–2 minutes until steaming. Add chocolate morsels
to bowl with milk (do not stir); set aside 5 minutes.
5. Stir chocolate mixture until smooth, then pour chocolate ganache over
cooled brownies. Sprinkle with remaining one-half pecan mixture (about 1
cup). Chill 2 hours (or overnight). Cut into 16 squares. Serve.
