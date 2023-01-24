Publix Chef Sergio Endara makes Kitchen Sink Brownie Bars

By WCTV Staff
Published: Jan. 24, 2023 at 10:57 AM EST|Updated: 34 minutes ago
TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) - Publix Chef Sergio Endara shows us how to make kitchen sink brownie bars.

Kitchen Sink Brownie Bars

Active Time - 20 minutes, Total Time - about 3 hours

(Makes 16 servings)

Ingredients:

1/3 cup unsalted butter

Nonstick aluminum foil

1/4 cup water

1 large egg

1 (18.75 oz) box chocolate supreme premium brownie mix

3/4 cup toasted finely chopped pecans

3/4 cup mini pretzels

3/4 cup puffed rice cereal

3/4 cup mini marshmallows

1/2 cup unsweetened vanilla almondmilk

1 1/4 cups mini semisweet chocolate morsels

Steps:

1. Melt butter (do not boil); set aside to cool to room temperature.

Preheat oven to 325°F. Line 9-inch square baking dish with foil (let foil

overlap edges for easier removal later). Combine in large bowl: water,

egg, and melted butter until blended. Add brownie mix and chocolate

syrup until well blended.

2. Combine in medium bowl: pecans, pretzels, rice cereal, and mini

marshmallows until blended. Stir in one-half pecan mixture (about 2

cups) into brownie batter until blended. Transfer brownie batter to

prepared baking dish.

3. Bake 45–50 minutes (do not overbake; center may appear

undercooked, but brownies will firm up as they cool). Remove from oven

and set aside 30 minutes to cool.

4. Meanwhile, add almondmilk to medium, microwave-safe bowl;

microwave on HIGH 1–2 minutes until steaming. Add chocolate morsels

to bowl with milk (do not stir); set aside 5 minutes.

5. Stir chocolate mixture until smooth, then pour chocolate ganache over

cooled brownies. Sprinkle with remaining one-half pecan mixture (about 1

cup). Chill 2 hours (or overnight). Cut into 16 squares. Serve.

