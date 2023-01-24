‘Slight’ threat of tornadoes, damaging winds Wednesday

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) - A potent storm system is forecast to bring a risk of severe weather to the Big Bend and South Georgia on Wednesday.

The Storm Prediction Center had placed the entire viewing area under a level 2 out of 5 risk of severe weather with damaging wind gusts and tornadoes as the hazards of concern starting Wednesday morning.

👀Check out the latest forecast and timing for the upcoming severe weather event starting late tonight and continuing into tomorrow.



⚠️Primary hazards will be tornadoes, damaging winds, and perhaps hail up to a quarter of an inch. 🌪️🌬️⛈️



There is also a chance of wind gusts of up to 40 mph before the main line of showers and storms arrive Wednesday morning. A wind advisory was issued for most of the South Georgia counties as well as Franklin, Liberty and Gadsden counties in the Big Bend from 1 a.m. to 1 p.m. Wednesday, according to the National Weather Service Forecast Office in Tallahassee. Sustained winds of 20 to 30 mph are possible in the advisory area, which could blow around unsecured objects and small limbs that could cause limited power outages in a few locations.

The Setup

A storm system that brought winter precipitation to portions of the southern Plains, as well as heavy rain and tornado warnings to parts of Texas Tuesday morning, is forecast to march east through the rest of Tuesday into Tuesday night. A threat of severe weather that was high as an ”enhanced” level (level 3) stretched along the Gulf Coast from north of Corpus Christi eastward to the western Florida Panhandle and was valid through early Wednesday morning.

Timing

Guidance model runs as of Tuesday morning were in reasonable agreement with a line of showers and thunderstorms entering Southwest Georgia (Early, Miller and Seminole counties) roughly around dawn Wednesday and near the Apalachicola River roughly between 7 and 9 a.m. Locations such as Tallahassee, Thomasville and Apalachicola would likely see the line enter between 8 and 11 a.m., with Valdosta seeing the squall line before or around noon. The eastern Big Bend would encounter the line early to mid-afternoon Wednesday.

Impacts

Damaging wind gusts and isolated tornadoes are the main hazards of concern.

Despite sub-par convective energy, mid-level lift would help sustain thunderstorms as well as increased low-level moisture that is forecast to increase late Wednesday night. Low-level helicity, based on recent guidance models, would be more than sufficient for rotating thunderstorms.

The First Alert Weather Team will continue to monitor the threat of severe weather on Wednesday. Be sure to have the First Alert Weather App to be notified of any watches or warnings as well as updates from the team.

