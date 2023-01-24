Something Good - Jan. 23, 2023

By WCTV Staff
Published: Jan. 24, 2023 at 11:59 AM EST|Updated: 15 minutes ago
TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) - Ron and Gay Webster-Sachs have lived on Lake Elizabeth for 15 years and have been watching white pelicans show up on the lake for the past three years.

Gay Webster-Sachs say they’ve seen hundreds of white pelicans and herons together on the lake.

She says the view, and seeing the birds cohabitating, makes her see how beautiful nature and the world can be.

“They can just be here together sharing, and there’s not a problem. There’s plenty for all of them and, I believe, for all of us, so it touched my heart deeply, and it’s nice to just look out the window and see these magnificent creatures on this earth.”

