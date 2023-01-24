Something Good - Sleep In Heavenly Peace builds 30 beds for children in need

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) - Sleep In Heavenly Peace has dedicated time to building and delivering hand-made beds to children in need.

This past weekend, SHP worked with volunteers at southern flooring to build 30 beds for children across the Big Bend.

The nonprofit told WCTV they’ll be teaming up with another group of volunteers to build another 30 beds later this spring.

