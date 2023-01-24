Tallahassee Memorial Hospital employee assaulted, car stolen in brazen armed robbery

Police say four Tallahassee teens have been arrested after a short pursuit.
The Tallahassee Police Department arrested four teenagers following a brazen assault and armed...
The Tallahassee Police Department arrested four teenagers following a brazen assault and armed robbery of a Tallahassee Memorial Hospital employee who was walking to work last Thursday.(Katie Kaplan / WCTV)
By WCTV Staff and Katie Kaplan
Published: Jan. 24, 2023 at 3:15 PM EST|Updated: 50 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) - An elderly employee with Tallahassee Memorial Hospital was brazenly assaulted by four teens while walking to work, said Tallahassee Police.

The incident happened Thursday morning around 5:30 a.m. while the employee was crossing the intersection of Miccosukee Road and Magnolia Drive. According to police, the woman had parked in a TMH-owned lot behind Walgreens located just across from the Emergency Room when she was approached by a young male who asked for the time. A witness told police the male was in the company of three additional people who had been loitering in the area.

The area is heavily used by foot and motor vehicle traffic. The TMH Parking lot is located behind the Walgreens building. Several spots are designated for specific doctors and members of the pediatrics team.

According to a TPD incident report, the woman locked her vehicle and began walking across the road, at which time the group began following her. She was then struck by at least one of the suspects as the others tried to steal her purse and keys, said police.

The woman reportedly tried to fend off her attackers, but was ultimately pushed to the ground and struck her head on the concrete.

A spokesperson for TMH confirmed the incident but declined to provide information on her condition. Police said she was seriously injured after hitting her head but is expected to survive.

According to TPD, the suspects drove off in the woman’s vehicle and were spotted a short time later by officers on patrol. After a short pursuit, the car was stopped at the intersection of Dade and Brewer Streets around 8:30 a.m. Four juveniles were arrested in connection with this incident.

  • A 13-year-old is facing charges of trespassing in a conveyance, grand theft auto, battery on a victim over 65 years of age, and carjacking.
  • A 13-year-old is facing charges of grand theft auto, battery on a victim over 65 years of age, and carjacking.
  • A 15-year-old is facing charges of trespassing in a conveyance, grand theft auto, battery on a victim over 65 years of age, and carjacking
  • A 15-year-old is facing charges of trespassing in a conveyance, grand theft auto, battery on a victim over 65 years of age, and carjacking.

WCTV is not naming the suspects at this time because they are underage and it is unclear if they will be charged as adults.

The incident was not initially made public. Several employees of TMH reached out to WCTV with concerns about safety. In an emailed response to a WCTV inquiry, a representative for TMH said an alert was sent out through an internal employee messaging after the attack and that “the safety of our patients and colleagues is always our top priority.” The rep added that the hospital is currently discussing any potential additional safety measures.

Copyright 2023 WCTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Gretchen Buselli, facing federal murder for hire charges
Tallahassee woman sentenced to 15 years in murder-for-hire plot
Pedestrian crash (gfx)
One pedestrian killed in DUI crash in Leon County
Talquin Electric crews working to restore power on Sunday, January 22, 2023 after storm damage.
Confirmed tornadoes hit Wakulla, Cook counties Sunday
Tallahassee Police Department investigating weekend shooting on Dixie Drive
Archaeologists say the discovery provides "another glimpse into the life of ancient Egyptians."...
Mummified crocodiles discovered in Egyptian tomb

Latest News

Donald Dillbeck is set to be executed for the 1990 murder of Faye Vann, who was stabbed to...
Death warrant signed in 1990 Tallahassee murder
MGN
Tallahassee Police Department investigating death of 3-year-old boy
A level 2 risk of severe weather was placed for the Big Bend and South Georgia for Wednesday,...
‘Slight’ threat of tornadoes, damaging winds Wednesday
Manuel "Tortugita" Teran
Activist fatally shot at site of Atlanta police training facility was FSU grad