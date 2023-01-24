Tallahassee Memorial Hospital employee assaulted, car stolen in brazen armed robbery

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) - An elderly employee with Tallahassee Memorial Hospital was brazenly assaulted by four teens while walking to work, said Tallahassee Police.

The incident happened Thursday morning around 5:30 a.m. while the employee was crossing the intersection of Miccosukee Road and Magnolia Drive. According to police, the woman had parked in a TMH-owned lot behind Walgreens located just across from the Emergency Room when she was approached by a young male who asked for the time. A witness told police the male was in the company of three additional people who had been loitering in the area.

The area is heavily used by foot and motor vehicle traffic. The TMH Parking lot is located behind the Walgreens building. Several spots are designated for specific doctors and members of the pediatrics team.

According to a TPD incident report, the woman locked her vehicle and began walking across the road, at which time the group began following her. She was then struck by at least one of the suspects as the others tried to steal her purse and keys, said police.

The woman reportedly tried to fend off her attackers, but was ultimately pushed to the ground and struck her head on the concrete.

A spokesperson for TMH confirmed the incident but declined to provide information on her condition. Police said she was seriously injured after hitting her head but is expected to survive.

According to TPD, the suspects drove off in the woman’s vehicle and were spotted a short time later by officers on patrol. After a short pursuit, the car was stopped at the intersection of Dade and Brewer Streets around 8:30 a.m. Four juveniles were arrested in connection with this incident.

A 13-year-old is facing charges of trespassing in a conveyance, grand theft auto, battery on a victim over 65 years of age, and carjacking.

A 13-year-old is facing charges of grand theft auto, battery on a victim over 65 years of age, and carjacking.

A 15-year-old is facing charges of trespassing in a conveyance, grand theft auto, battery on a victim over 65 years of age, and carjacking

A 15-year-old is facing charges of trespassing in a conveyance, grand theft auto, battery on a victim over 65 years of age, and carjacking.

WCTV is not naming the suspects at this time because they are underage and it is unclear if they will be charged as adults.

The incident was not initially made public. Several employees of TMH reached out to WCTV with concerns about safety. In an emailed response to a WCTV inquiry, a representative for TMH said an alert was sent out through an internal employee messaging after the attack and that “the safety of our patients and colleagues is always our top priority.” The rep added that the hospital is currently discussing any potential additional safety measures.

