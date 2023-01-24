Tallahassee Police Department investigating death of 3-year-old boy

MGN
MGN(MGN)
By WCTV Staff
Published: Jan. 24, 2023 at 1:15 PM EST|Updated: 22 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) - A death investigation is currently underway after a 3-year-old boy died Monday morning, according to TPD.

On Jan. 23, just after 10 a.m., officers responded to the GIBB Mabry Village Apartments on Roberts Avenue in reference to an unresponsive child.

The child was transported to a local hospital, where he was later pronounced dead.

The investigation remains ongoing pending autopsy and toxicology results to determine whether the child’s death was natural or resulted from ingesting a toxic substance.

At this time, no arrests have been made. Anyone with any information regarding the incident is asked to call TPD at 850-891-4200.

This story is developing and will be updated when more information becomes available.

Copyright 2023 WCTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Gretchen Buselli, facing federal murder for hire charges
Tallahassee woman sentenced to 15 years in murder-for-hire plot
Pedestrian crash (gfx)
One pedestrian killed in DUI crash in Leon County
Talquin Electric crews working to restore power on Sunday, January 22, 2023 after storm damage.
Confirmed tornadoes hit Wakulla, Cook counties Sunday
Tallahassee Police Department investigating weekend shooting on Dixie Drive
Archaeologists say the discovery provides "another glimpse into the life of ancient Egyptians."...
Mummified crocodiles discovered in Egyptian tomb

Latest News

A level 2 risk of severe weather was placed for the Big Bend and South Georgia for Wednesday,...
‘Slight’ threat of tornadoes, damaging winds Wednesday
Manuel "Tortugita" Teran
Activist fatally shot at site of Atlanta police training facility was FSU grad
Ron and Gay Webster-Sachs have lived on Lake Elizabeth for 15 years and have been watching...
Something Good - Jan. 23, 2023
Ron and Gay Webster-Sachs have lived on Lake Elizabeth for 15 years and have been watching...
Something Good - Jan. 23, 2023