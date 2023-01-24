Tallahassee Police Department investigating death of 3-year-old boy

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) - A death investigation is currently underway after a 3-year-old boy died Monday morning, according to TPD.

On Jan. 23, just after 10 a.m., officers responded to the GIBB Mabry Village Apartments on Roberts Avenue in reference to an unresponsive child.

The child was transported to a local hospital, where he was later pronounced dead.

The investigation remains ongoing pending autopsy and toxicology results to determine whether the child’s death was natural or resulted from ingesting a toxic substance.

At this time, no arrests have been made. Anyone with any information regarding the incident is asked to call TPD at 850-891-4200.

This story is developing and will be updated when more information becomes available.

