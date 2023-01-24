TMH ramps up security following attack on employee

Changes include an increased security presence in parking lots and a new committee focused on safety.
The intersection where police say an elderly TMH employee was brazenly assaulted by four teens...
The intersection where police say an elderly TMH employee was brazenly assaulted by four teens while walking into work.(WCTV)
By Katie Kaplan
Published: Jan. 24, 2023 at 6:37 PM EST
TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) - Tallahassee Memorial Hospital has ramped up security measures after one of its employees was recently attacked while walking into work.

According to a spokesperson, hospital executives, service line leaders, and executive directors met on Monday morning to discuss safety and security surrounding the TMH campus. The spokesperson had previously told WCTV that they were accepting feedback from employees on the matter as well.

“The safety and security of our colleagues and patients is always our top priority,” Rebeccah Lutz, director of Communications for TMH told WCTV’s Katie Kaplan. “These actions are a work in progress, and we will provide additional updates to our colleagues as we move forward.”

In an email, Lutz detailed the following changes:

  • The establishment of a security awareness committee comprised of colleagues who will work closely with TMH leadership to improve security efforts
  • Security will make the rounds in parking lots C5 and C6 (formerly lots B and A, respectively. This change started Monday morning.)
  • Security will continue to patrol the parking lots on foot in the early morning hours
  • The Tallahassee Police Department has been requested to patrol the area more often
  • A comprehensive lighting survey of all TMH parking lots
  • Some bushes and trees will be trimmed
  • Weekly progress reports will be sent to the Executive and Collaborative Teams

Lutz said the hospital informed its colleagues about the incident the day it happened and that the organization has been providing updates to them via an internal platform and email.

