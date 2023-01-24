Trial begins for Perry man accused of killing his ex-wife

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) - A trial began Tuesday for a Perry man accused of killing his ex-wife.

Kenneth Burns was arrested in May 2020, a day after his ex-wife Lori Carlton was found dead in a home on Foley Cutoff Road. Burns is accused of stabbing Carlton multiple times.

The first witness to testify in court was Jordan Thigpen, a Taylor Co. sheriff deputy who responded to the scene. He said when they arrived at the home, they heard a baby crying.

“As we came around the corner, following the sound of the baby crying, you could see him sitting on the floor covered in blood,” Thigpen said. “And as we walked into the bedroom, there was a female lying there in a pool of blood.”

Deputies say Burns returned home the next day, wearing pants covered in blood. Prosecutors played body camera footage in court, showing Burns turning himself in.

Prosecutor John Kleed argued Burns deliberately killed Carlton.

“This was not a fight,” Kleed said. “This was not a struggle. This was an attack. This was a murder.”

Burns’s attorney, Nathan Prince, tells a different story. He claims Carlton attacked Burns first. Prince said it started with an argument, which led to Carlton hitting Burns in the back of the head with a multi-tool knife. He claims the two fought over the weapon, and Burns ended up killing Carlton in self-defense. He acknowledged Tuesday that the jury would likely not be sympathetic to his client.

“You’re not going to want to find the defendant not guilty. Not a single person on this panel is going to want to find the defendant not guilty,” Prince told the jury. “And a person is justified and has no duty to retreat if they’re in their home and are using deadly force to ward off the commission of a forcible felony.”

The prosecution called seven witnesses Tuesday, some of whom described Carlton and Burns as having a volatile, on-again, off-again relationship. One witness, an acquaintance of Burns, said after the murder, Burns told him that his ex-wife “got what she deserved.”

The jury also heard from Carlton’s sister and an FDLE crime lab analyst.

The trial will continue Wednesday, with more than a dozen witnesses still set to speak.

