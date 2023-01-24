Troopers make arrest in deadly hit and run

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) - A Havana woman has been arrested in connection with a deadly drunk driving crash over the weekend.

Court records show that 42-year-old Audrey Godin is now facing charges of DUI manslaughter and leaving the scene of an accident in the death of a 66-year-old man who was crossing North Monroe Street Saturday night.

A citation from FHP shows the crash happened Saturday just after 8 p.m. near the intersection of U.S. Highway 27 North and Sessions Road.

Newly filed court records say Godin went to the Havana Police Department soon after returning home. Her mother noticed “heavy damage” to Godin’s car and said her daughter told her she may have hit someone but wasn’t sure.

Arrest papers say Godin admitted to drinking at two Tallahassee bars before the crash and told officers she fled the scene because “she thought she was over the legal limit.”

Court records say Godin was swaying and slurring her speech during a field sobriety test and her eyes were “bloodshot” and “glassy.” Arrest papers do not include the results of a blood alcohol test administered to Godin that night.

FHP is reporting that the unidentified 66-year-old man was killed as he tried to cross North Monroe Street. FHP reporting the man was in the crosswalk, but the light for northbound traffic was green and Godin was “unable to yield” to the pedestrian. Troopers say Godin struck the man and kept going.

Leon County Clerk of Courts records show Godin has already been released on bond.

