8-year term limits proposed for school boards

(WCTV)
By News Service of Florida
Published: Jan. 25, 2023 at 2:35 PM EST|Updated: 25 minutes ago
TALLAHASSEE, Fla. - A day after Gov. Ron DeSantis endorsed the idea, a House Republican on Tuesday filed a proposal that would impose eight-year term limits on county school-board members.

Rep. Alex Rizo, R-Hialeah, filed the proposal (HB 477) for consideration during the annual legislative session, which will start March 7.

Lawmakers last year passed a measure that included 12-year term limits for school board members.

During an appearance Monday in Jacksonville, DeSantis said, “12 years is better than nothing, but I think we can do better.”

