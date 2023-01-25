8-year term limits proposed for school boards

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. - A day after Gov. Ron DeSantis endorsed the idea, a House Republican on Tuesday filed a proposal that would impose eight-year term limits on county school-board members.

Rep. Alex Rizo, R-Hialeah, filed the proposal (HB 477) for consideration during the annual legislative session, which will start March 7.

Lawmakers last year passed a measure that included 12-year term limits for school board members.

During an appearance Monday in Jacksonville, DeSantis said, “12 years is better than nothing, but I think we can do better.”

