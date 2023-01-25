Leon County Schools discusses gender-neutral bathroom facility policy

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) - Members of the Leon County School Board Tuesday are discussing a new bathroom policy as part of the school district’s guidelines for LGBTQIA+ students.

The revisions to the guidelines, if approved, would provide a gender-neutral, single-occupancy bathroom in every school building and would allow Leon County Schools to align with changes under the “Parental Rights in Education Law.”

The school district was previously told it needed to revise its policy to come into compliance.

Under their previous guidelines for the LGBTQIA+ student community, student bathrooms were separated by gender identity.

LCS referenced a St. John’s County case in the 11th Circuit Court of Appeals, where the court ruled a single occupancy bathroom is not in violation of Title IX.

“The way the policy procedure is written going before the board tonight is that bathrooms will be separated according to biological sex at birth,” said Will Spillias, Leon County Schools General Counsel. “With the accommodation, so to speak, of single occupancy bathrooms for anyone that wants to use them.”

Spillias said every school in the district already has a single occupancy bathroom to accommodate students.

If approved, the changes will go into effect Wednesday, Jan. 25.

