Plans to sue Governor DeSantis for denying AP African American Studies course

Attorney Ben Crump announced Tuesday night his intention to sue Governor DeSantis for denying...
Attorney Ben Crump announced Tuesday night his intention to sue Governor DeSantis for denying the AP African American Studies course.(AP)
By WCTV Staff
Published: Jan. 24, 2023 at 8:56 PM EST|Updated: 29 minutes ago
TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) - Attorney Ben Crump announced Tuesday night his intention to sue Governor DeSantis for denying the AP African American Studies course.

Students and elected officials will announce their intention to sue Florida Governor Ron DeSantis and the State of Florida for preventing the Advanced Placement African American Studies course from being taught in Florida high schools alongside nationally recognized civil rights and personal injury attorneys Ben Crump and Craig Whisenhunt.

Attorney Crump will be joined by three AP honors high school students who will serve as the lead plaintiffs in the lawsuit against Governor DeSantis.

The event will take place on Wednesday, January 25, 2023, at 12:15 p.m. at 400 S Monroe Street Tallahassee, FL 32399.

