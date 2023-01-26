Ben Crump, local high school students plan to sue Gov. DeSantis over ruling on African American Studies AP course

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) - Civil Rights Attorney Ben Crump announced Wednesday he will file a lawsuit against Governor Ron DeSantis if he does not allow the AP African American Studies course to be taught in Florida high schools.

“Are we going to let Governor DeSantis, or anybody, exterminate Black History from the classrooms of Florida?” said Crump.

On Jan. 12, the Florida Department of Education wrote in a letter to College Board that it will not approve the AP African American Studies course, as it is “inexplicably contrary to Florida law and significantly lacks educational value.”

Wednesday, Crump stood alongside state leaders and three high school AP students who will be the lead plaintiffs if the suit moves forward. “College courses cannot be censored,” said Crump. “We think AP courses are an extension of college courses. It’s just that high school students have the option of taking them.”

Florida Department of Education Communications Director Alex Lanfranconi responded to the potential lawsuit in a statement:

“This threat is nothing more than a meritless publicity stunt … We are glad the College Board has recognized that the originally submitted course curriculum is problematic, and we are encouraged to see the College Board express a willingness to amend. AP courses are standardized nationwide, and as a result of Florida’s strong stance against identity politics and indoctrination, students across the country will consequentially have access to an historically accurate, unbiased course. As Governor DeSantis said, African American History is American History, and we will not allow any organization to use an academic course as a gateway for indoctrination and a political agenda. We look forward to reviewing the College Board’s changes and expect the removal of content on Critical Race Theory, Black Queer Studies, Intersectionality, and other topics that violate our laws.”

Attorney Craig Whisenhunt, who is working with Crump, said these actions go against the federal constitution. Crump also said their team is fully prepared to take the case to the United States Supreme Court.

