Florida D.O.E. investigating potential complaint against Leon County Schools

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) - The Florida Department of Education is investigating the Leon County Schools Superintendent after a potential complaint was filed against him by a parent.

In a statement to WCTV, Rocky Hanna said that on Christmas Eve on the way to church with his family he received a “certified letter” from the Florida Department of Education informing him that he was under “preliminary investigation” for his “personal views.”

Hanna said he believes the origin of the investigation stems from a complaint received by the Governor’s Office from a parent that is currently serving on the Executive Board for the local Mom’s For Liberty organization.

Hanna, who has served as superintendent since 2016, said the central focus of the complaints was “an encouraging email sent to teachers at the beginning of the year.”

“I have worked hard to support and advocate for our teachers and our traditional public schools,” Hanna said in his statement. “I have always tried my best to be a champion for our children and to do things the right way in accordance to the law.”

Adding that “there is no merit to this case whatsoever.”

The Department of Education representative investigating Hanna, Randy Kosec, chief of professional practices, is charged with investigating misconduct by Florida educators and can decide disciplinary action to take.

That includes fines, probation, suspension or revoking a teaching certificate entirely.

Copyright 2023 WCTV. All rights reserved.